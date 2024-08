MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has not changed his plans and will arrive in Russia on August 12, the Palestinian Embassy told TASS.

"He will arrive the day after tomorrow," the diplomatic mission said, noting that the Palestinian leader’s agenda in Russia has already been mapped out.

According to TASS, the Palestinian president will be in Russia for two days. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned.