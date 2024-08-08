Trump agreed on three rounds of debates against Harris

NEW YORK, August 8./TASS/. Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he agreed with US broadcasters on three rounds of televised debates in September.

"I think it’s very important to have debates," Trump said at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump emphasized that the heads of Fox News, ABC and NBC have already agreed to host the debates.

As Trump's campaign specified later, Fox News wants to host a televised debate between Trump and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris on September 4, ABC - on September 10, while NBC on September 25. ABC has confirmed that both Trump and Harris have agreed to meet on September 10.

"ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate," it wrote on messaging platform X.

Trump expects Harris to participate in all three debates, but is not sure. "The other side has to agree to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don't know if they're going to agree," he said. "She hasn't done an interview. She can't do an interview. She's barely competent," he said referring to Harris.

Trump also said that CBS intended to host a debate between his running mate JD Vance and the vice presidential pick of Kamala Harris - Tim Walz.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.