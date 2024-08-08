ABC News to host Trump-Harris debate

NEW YORK, August 8./TASS/. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris will debate on September 10, ABC News said.

"ABC News will host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate," it wrote on messaging platform X.

In total, Trump wants to face Harris in three debates in September.

Earlier, Harris won the 1,976 votes she needed from Democratic delegates to become the nominee for president.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office.