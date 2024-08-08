Waves as high as 80 cm registered in Japan in wake of earthquake

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Waves measuring almost three feet high crashed down on the Japanese coast following a strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake off the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported.

Waves as high as some 80 cm were registered near Miyazaki Prefecture, while lower tidal waves of 20 cm to 50 cm were recorded elsewhere. Seismologists have warned locals to stay vigilant as the threat of a tsunami persists.

The epicenter of a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 in southwestern Japan was located 30 km under the ocean bed off Miyazaki Prefecture.

According to the JMA, waves as high as 1 m may occur. So far, there have been no reports about injuries or damage.