MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Another Ukraine movement has sent messages to international organizations in order to prevent World War III, said the movement's leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who used to chair the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party banned in Ukraine.

"Today, the outlaw regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky is the main obstacle to achieving peace in the Ukrainian conflict, which risks escalating into World War III. Zelensky’s Ukraine based its state concept on Nazi ideas, promoting a never-ending war with Russia, and sacrificed the country’s economy and politics to this goal. Zelensky’s Ukraine keeps trampling on democratic principles and the basic rights of its citizens as his regime has long turned into a dictatorship," the movement said in a statement published on its website.

Medvedchuk pointed out that, according to data from the office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there were 6.5 mln Ukrainian refugees all over the world, excluding Russia, as of June 13, 2024. According to official Russian data, the number of Ukrainian refugees in the country has topped 5.4 mln. The number does not include the residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, who implemented their right to self-determination based on Article 2.1 of the UN Charter by taking part in a referendum that resulted in the accession of those territories to Russia. "The voice of these people must be heard," the politician emphasized.

"This is why the Another Ukraine movement has contacted international organizations. Messages have been sent to Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak, Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council Ian Borg and all foreign ambassadors accredited in Ukraine," Medvedchuk specified.

The messages particularly call for restoring constitutional order, respect for basic human rights and freedoms and the rule of law, as well as for condemning Zelensky’s actions as he "continues to humiliate the Ukrainian people after usurping power."

"We are confident that the Council of Europe and diplomatic missions in Ukraine should make an unbiased assessment of Zelensky’s outlaw regime, recognizing it as a threat to peace that may trigger an all-out World War III," Medvedchuk concluded.