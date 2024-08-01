Expert points to increasing reason to view NATO allies as belligerents in Ukraine conflict

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have increasing reason to treat NATO countries as formal belligerents in the conflict in Ukraine because the bloc’s members continue to supply weapons to Kiev, Doug Bandow, former aide to US President Ronald Reagan and senior fellow at the Cato institute think tank, said in an op-ed for the American Conservative magazine.

According to him, given Kiev’s use of NATO-supplied weapons and "deeper strikes into Russia," Moscow "has increasing reason to treat NATO countries as formal belligerents, with potentially catastrophic results."

In the expert’s opinion, if NATO countries "are not willing to risk World War III and enter the conflict," they should improve relations with Russia. Bandow added that "the US and Europe should offer restoration of Russian assets and elimination of economic sanctions as inducements for an acceptable settlement."

Bandow said on June 20 that "Kiev is unlikely to be in a stronger position next year" in terms of dialogue with Moscow. He stressed that in order to preserve independence, Ukraine should lay the groundwork for talks with Russia, "while accepting military restrictions and territorial losses."