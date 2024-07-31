Iran expects other countries to condemn terrorist attack that killed Hamas leader — envoy

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Iran expects representatives of all independent countries of the world to condemn the terrorist attack in which Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, was killed, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"We have witnessed that the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian officials have condemned such actions, and we expect Islamic and independent countries to condemn this terrorist act as well," the diplomat said.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the armed forces) said Wednesday morning that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas, had been assassinated. Hamas said he was killed in an Israeli strike on a veteran’s residence he was staying at in Tehran, where he had arrived for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian. The missile was launched "not from the territory of Iran itself," but "from another state," according to Al Mayadeen. Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzook has warned that the assassination of Haniyeh will not go unanswered.

A source in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told TASS earlier that Israeli servicemen do not comment on Haniyeh’s death.