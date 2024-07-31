Over 39,400 civilians killed in Gaza Strip since tensions escalated — health ministry

BEIRUT, July 31. /TASS/. At least 39,445 people have been killed and 91,073 injured as a result of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip since tensions escalated on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

According to it, over the past 24 hours alone, 45 Palestinians were killed and 77 sustained injuries of varying severity.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day.