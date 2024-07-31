Kamala Harris may name her running mate on August 5 — Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris, who runs for the presidential office, is expected to announce her running mate on August 5, Reuters reported.

According to its sources, Harris might announce her vice presidential candidate ahead of her trip to several US states. The name of her vice presidential pick has not been disclosed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the reporters asked Harris if she has already chosen her vice presidential candidate, to which she replied in a negative.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorsed Harris for the state's top office.