Belarus’ Lukashenko pardons German citizen sentenced to capital punishment

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has decided to pardon German citizen Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death for terrorist activities, the press service of the Belarusian leader has said.

"The head of state, taking into account all the circumstances, has decided to pardon the convict," the statement reads.

Krieger was found guilty under six articles of the Criminal Code and sentenced to the capital punishment. He addressed the president of Belarus with a petition for pardon.

Earlier it was reported that the Minsk regional court found Krieger guilty of committing an act of terrorism, cooperation with the special service of a foreign state implying harm to the national security of Belarus, as well as undercover activities, mercenarism, and creation of an extremist group or participation in it. Also, the convict was found guilty of the illegal possession and carrying of explosives and explosive devices by an organized group, intentional damage to transportation facilities, which could lead to the loss of human life, a crash or accident and other serious consequences. Krieger did not appeal the court verdict. The sentence came into force.