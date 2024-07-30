Iran's president committed to balanced foreign policy, says expert

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. New Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is committed to a balanced foreign policy, planning to eliminate problems in the Islamic republic's relations with the West, which is not easy, and at the same time expand Tehran's partnership with Moscow and Beijing, Professor Mahmoud Shouri, a member of the board of directors of the Tehran-based Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies, told TASS.

"There are many obstacles to establishing relations with the West, but at the same time Pezeshkian’s foreign policy is aimed at removing these obstacles," he said.

"If Iran has serious problems in its relations with the West, it does not mean that it should weaken its partnership with such countries as Russia or China, or deprive itself of the possibilities that relations with the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China provide. A balanced foreign policy means that by maintaining and developing ties with eastern states, we express our willingness to build bridges with other countries," he said.

According to the expert, Pezeshkian "will use foreign policy to improve the country's economy and the living conditions of its citizens, and will strive to make Iran's position in the world and the region more weighty."

The Iranian Majles hosted the inauguration ceremony on July 30. Representatives from at least 80 countries took part. The Russian delegation at the ceremony was led by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

Pezeshkian was elected as the president of Iran after the previous head of state Ebrahim Raisi had died in a helicopter crash.