Iranian president says he is ready to talk to West to ease tensions

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in his inaugural speech that he is ready to negotiate an easing of tensions in relations with the West.

"We call on the Western countries to realize [the need] for building relations based on mutual respect and equality. We are ready to negotiate an easing of tensions with states that have not realized until now the place that Iran occupies [in the world]," he said. The ceremony was broadcast by the IRIB TV channel.

"My government will strive to create justice and balance in international relations and safeguard national interests," the president added.

Pezeshkian's inauguration ceremony at the Majles (unicameral parliament) gathered representatives from at least 80 countries. On July 28, Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei signed a decree confirming Pezeshkian as head of the executive branch of power.