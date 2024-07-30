Iran refutes US accusations of alleged attempts to sway presidential election

DUBAI, July 30. /TASS/. Tehran does not intend to sway the upcoming US presidential election, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"Iran does not intend to and is not working on swaying the US elections. Most of these accusations are psychological operations [aimed at] creating the impression of a busy election campaign," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

On July 29, Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haines released a report claiming that Tehran is allegedly trying to "sway" the US presidential election to be held on November 5, saying that Iranian leaders likely want to avoid an outcome that they believe may escalate tensions with the United States. American media believe that the outcome she was talking about is the victory of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On July 22, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that for Tehran "it does not matter which government comes to power, what matters is that the United States is pursuing a policy hostile to Iran."