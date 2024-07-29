Two children dead, nine injured in stabbing attack at children’s event in UK

LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. Two children were killed and six others are in critical condition along with two adults after a stabbing attack in in the northwest England town of Southport, the local police said.

According to Chief Constable of the Mereyside Police Department Serena Kennedy, the incident occurred on Monday morning during a Taylor Swift-themed children’s event. Nine children were injured, with six of them, as well as two adults being in critical condition. All of them have stab wounds.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion for staging the stabbing attack. His name was not disclosed, she said.

The police don’t link the attack with terrorism. However, the attacker’s motives are not yet clear.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "the whole country is deeply shocked" by this news. He thanked police officers and medics for their response and offered condolences to the families of the attack victims.