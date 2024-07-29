Lukashenko, Putin agree to resolve all issues at Security Council level by fall

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin agreed to resolve all problematic issues, both at the level of security councils and the governments, before the meeting of the Union State Supreme State Council.

"This fall, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on establishment of the Union State, all most important events will take place in Minsk, including the Council of Ministers and the Supreme State Council," Lukashenko said at the meeting on international issues, according to BelTA. "We agreed with the president [of Russia] that all problematic issues should be resolved by this point - both at the level of security councils and the governments."

According to Lukashenko, all issues need to be resolved before the beginning of the fourth quarter of this year.

Addressing Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Lukashenko pointed out that, in addition to the current agenda, which includes the decommissioning fee, the localization of car production, oil processing, it is necessary to consider strategic goals on new industries for the Belarusian economy: aviation industry, microelectronics, machine tool building. He pointed out that Russia is open for cooperation, which makes it possible for Belarus to enter space industry, nuclear energy and other completely new areas.