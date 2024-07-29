Turkey stands united on Palestine, not to allow Israel to threaten it — authorities

ISTANBUL, July 29. /TASS/. Turkey is united on the issue of supporting Palestine and will not allow anyone to threaten it, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Fahrettin Altun said in response to the Israeli foreign minister's insulting tweet against the republic's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz, commenting on Erdogan's remarks that Turkey could "enter" Israel, said he could repeat the fate of Saddam Hussein, who led Iraq from 1979 to 2003 and was executed in 2006.

"Turkey is serious and responsible state committed to peace and stability in the region. However, anyone who is crazy enough to test our limits will get a swift and resolute response. As Turkey, we are united over the issue of Palestine, and we will not allow anyone to dare lecture or threaten us," the statement said.

It notes that the world has already condemned the Israeli government for the genocide being committed in the Gaza Strip. "It is only a matter of time before they get convicted in international courts. <...> Our message to Israel is clear: Stop the genocide and accept Palestinian sovereignty if you want lasting peace and security. The Israeli leaders are condemning their own people to perpetual war. Their attempts to hide this fact by manipulating public opinion will not work. You cannot hide your war crimes by targeting our leader [Erdogan]," the document emphasizes.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded to Katz's insults by saying that the genocidal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet the same fate as Hitler. Almost all Turkish administration representatives spoke out in strong condemnation of the Israeli Foreign Minister.

Erdogan’s statement

Some local TV channels disseminated Erdogan’s latest harsh statement against Israel on Sunday. He did not specify what he meant by the expression "enter Israel."

Turkish media recall that Ankara provided assistance to Baku during the Karabakh conflict. Last November, the Turkish parliament extended the mission of the republic’s Armed Forces in Azerbaijan as part of the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center, which was deployed to oversee the ceasefire. Then, the Turkish Majlis also extended the mandate for the military contingent in Libya, which has been deployed there since 2020 on the basis of a military agreement between Turkey and the Government of National Accord.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry hit back by saying that "just as the end of the genocidal Hitler came, so too will be the end of the genocidal [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu." "Just as the genocidal Nazis were held accountable, those who seek to destroy the Palestinians will also be held accountable," the ministry said.

Relations between Israel and Turkey deteriorated sharply following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023. The sides have repeatedly exchanged harsh remarks and mutual accusations. In late October 2023, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced the withdrawal of diplomats from Ankara in order to reassess Israeli-Turkish relations. Turkey also recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv for consultations.