JD Vance says US Democratic Party openly pursues 'anti-child,' 'anti-family' attitudes

NEW YORK, July 29. /TASS/. The US Democratic Party has become openly opposed to family values and having children, US Republican Party candidate for vice president JD Vance said.

"It's the fact that the Democratic Party has become explicitly anti-family in some of their policies," he said on Fox News.

Vance also pointed out that Democrats are urging young families not to have children because of concerns about climate change and calling parents "selfish." The politician cited as an example a video with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where she, according to him, says that "young people should not have children," because of "climate anxiety."

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.