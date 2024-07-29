Beijing reaffirms commitment to neutrality, dialogue in Ukraine conflict — diplomat

BEIJING, July 29. /TASS/. In the wake of recent meetings between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterparts from Russia, the United States and Ukraine, China will stick to its unbiased position on the Ukraine crisis and push for efforts to resolve it politically, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"As regards the Ukraine crisis, <...> the PRC (People’s Republic of China - TASS) has always maintained an unbiased and fair position," the Chinese diplomat said at a news briefing after a reporter asked him if Beijing is ready to push for putting an end to the conflict following Wang’s meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine’s top diplomat, Dmitry Kuleba. "China will stay the course toward peace and dialogue, support the international community in seeking a greater consensus and join efforts to find a practical and attainable solution to the crisis," he added.

According to Lin, Beijing has always sought to put an end to the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible while looking for political ways out. All warring parties would benefit from a ceasefire and restoration of peace, he added.

"China has always viewed dialogue and negotiations as the only possible way out of the Ukraine crisis," the diplomat concluded.