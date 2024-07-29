Venezuelan people have made their choice by electing Maduro — Assad

BEIRUT, July 29. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad sent a congratulatory telegram to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro congratulating him on winning the presidential election, emphasizing a desire to develop Syrian-Venezuelan cooperation in all areas.

"The friendly people of Venezuela, by voting for President Nicolas Maduro in this most important election, reaffirmed their commitment to sovereignty and independent will despite attempts to interfere in their internal affairs," Assad said, quoted by the SANA news agency.

The Syrian leader noted that "the changes taking place in the world require Syria and Venezuela as independent states to strive for the maximum level of cooperation and mutual support." "We must establish partnerships with all countries that share our principles and values and strive for goodness and peace," Assad pointed out.

The presidential election in Venezuela took place on July 28. After 80% of the ballots had been processed, incumbent head of state Maduro received 51.2% of the vote. Thus, the politician secured his third six-year presidential term.