West losing fight for global South’s support to Russia — top Polish diplomat

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The West is losing the fight for support from the global South concerning the conflict in Ukraine to Russia, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"Where we have not won the war of arguments is the so-called global south," he said in an interview with the Visegrad Insight magazine.

According to the top Polish diplomat, the West needs to suggest to the countries of the global South that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be seen as a "colonial war."

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on July 11 that the West is seeking to hamper or exclude contacts between various countries’ officials with Russia but countries of the global South are inclined to think that such relations should be developed and promoted.