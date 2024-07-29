Israeli air force attacks 35 radical targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has struck 35 different targets of radicals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the army press service reported.

The military listed "armed terrorist cells, terrorist infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives" among the targets attacked.

The Israeli army continues its operations in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, where "over the past day, the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters encounters and IAF strikes." Furthermore, the army is "continuing operational activity in Khan Yunis," where "troops eliminated dozens of terrorists," the military added.