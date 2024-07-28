Hamas calls for declaring August 3 as world Gaza support day

CAIRO, July 28. /TASS/. Hamas has suggested that August 3 be declared world Gaza and Palestinian prisoners support day that would be the beginning of non-stop actions in support for the enclave’s residents and Palestinians who are held in Israeli prisons until the cessation of hostilities in the enclave, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said.

"Let August 3 be national and world day for the support of Gaza and [Palestinian] prisoners, which will be followed by non-stop mass actions until the war against the Palestinian people ends," Hamas quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

The Hamas leader stressed the "need for effective national, Arab, Islamic and international participation in this non-stop process" of support for the enclave’s population and Palestinian prisoners.

According to Haniyeh, this call is caused by "international silence and inability to stop the war in Gaza, the American administration’s biasedness and total support [for Israel]," as well as "the inability of human rights and humanitarian organizations to undertake responsibility for the support for the rights of the Palestinian people in Gaza and prisoners in [Israeli] jails."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.