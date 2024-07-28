Russia condemns terrorist attacks on civilians — ambassador to Israel

TEL AVIV, July 28. /TASS/. Russia condemns any terrorist attacks on civilians and calls for political and diplomatic settlement of conflicts in the Middle East, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said after the deadly strike on the city of Mjdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

"In the evening on July 27, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov offered his condolences to Chairman of the Supreme Druze Religious Council Mowafaq Tarif over the death and injuries of Druze children and other civilians. He also extended words of support to the Druze community," the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said. "The ambassador stressed that Russia condemns any terrorist attacks on civilians and c means."

On the evening of July 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the north of the country came under heavy shelling from Lebanon. One of the projectiles hit a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams, where local children were at that moment. As a result, twelve people were killed and 40 were wounded.

The Israeli authorities pinned the blame on Hezbollah and vowed a harsh response. Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.

Russia to be guided by own interests in dialogue with any US leader

Russia will maintain dialogue with any US president, including Donald Trump, but will proceed from its own interests, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told TASS.

"The most important task for us is to defend our country’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will maintain dialogue either with Trump or any other president from these positions," he said when asked whether Trump’s victory would be preferable for Russia.

He noted that the Russian side knows Trump "better than any ‘dark horse,’ but no more than that." "We are not afraid of any difficulties but will not let anyone create new threats and problems. We will give a harsh and immediate response," he stressed.