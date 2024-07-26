China, Russia to support cooperation in ASEAN format — Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. During a trilateral meeting with the top diplomats of Russia and Laos, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his readiness to support regional cooperation in the format of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) jointly with Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Wang Yi met with Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Saleumxay Kommasith of Laos on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Vientiane.

"China values the presidency of Laos in ASEAN and is ready, jointly with Russia, to support the regional cooperation structure in which the association has the central role," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quoted Wang Yi as saying.

He also pointed to the importance of cooperation in other multilateral organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

"Strengthening cooperation between China, Russia and Laos will help not only to defend common interests, but will also send a clear call for solidarity among countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, for efforts to ensure stability and prosperity there, so that we could address risks and challenges side-by-side," the top Chinese diplomat said.

The minister went on to say that the world has entered "a new era of turbulence and changes," while the international system is "undergoing major adjustments" and the global economy is recovering at a slower pace.

"Hegemony, unilateral approaches and protectionism are gaining momentum, <…> regional conflicts are becoming protracted, and factors of instability, uncertainty and unpredictability are spreading all over the world," he continued.

"Multipolarity, economic globalization and democratization of international relations are the key trends in the modern world," he added.

He also pointed to the growing importance of the Global South, adding that "the rise of new forces cannot be stopped.".