Opinion polls show Trump, Harris neck and neck in US presidential race

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. Incumbent US Vice President Kamala Harris and her election rival Donald Trump are running practically neck and neck in the current US presidencial race, according to a survey conducted by The New York Times newspaper and Siena College think tank.

The poll shows that Trump is supported by 48% of voters, while Harris has the backing of 47% of Americans.

The report says that was a serious improvement for the Democratic party, compared to a poll conducted after US President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate in the beginning of July.

The survey was conducted between July 22 and July 24, among 1,142 US citizens. The margin of error is about 3.3 percentage points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was to be represented by Biden, but after a horrible performance in his June debate with Republican Donald Trump, Democrats began to call on him to drop out of the election. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and supported the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate.