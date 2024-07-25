Peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without Russia and China, Czech president says

PRAGUE, July 25. /TASS/. Negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine cannot be conducted without the involvement of Russia and China, Czech President Petr Pavel told CTK news agency in an interview.

"It is true that it’s impossible to hold any negotiations without Russia and China being involved," he said. But, according to the head of state, Russia should revise its demands to Kiev regarding the beginning of talks on settling the conflict. "Problems must be solved on the basis of respect for international law," he noted.

Pavel emphasized that it is necessary that China participate in negotiations on Ukraine. In his view, this will also enhance China’s international profile. China "undoubtedly, is a significant global player in the economy, finance, but not in policies intended to achieve peace, where it could certainly play a much more pivotal role," the Czech leader thinks.

He suggests that China should take greater responsibility for the maintenance of world peace based on the existing international norms, "not taking larger army or greater economic power into account".