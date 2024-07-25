Biden vows to fight political violence in US until end of his term

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has said that he will fight manifestations of hatred and political violence until the end of his term.

"I’ll keep calling out hate extremism, make it clear there is no place - no place in America - for political violence, or any violence, ever, period," the US leader said in a televised address to his fellow citizens from the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday evening, commenting on his decision to withdraw from the US election race.

Republican presidential candidate Trump was shot on July 13 at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The contender for the nation's highest office was lightly wounded and appeared to have a nick in his ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which protects first responders, presidential candidates and former heads of state. The FBI confirmed that the incident is an attempted assassination of Trump, who served as US leader from 2017 to 2021.