Biden urges Americans to act together, preserve democracy

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. The American people in the upcoming elections in November should act in concert and preserve democracy, US President Joe Biden said during a televised address to his fellow citizens from the Oval Office of the White House.

"The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America - lies in your hands," the president said, urrging people to work together and protect democracy.

Earlier, Biden repeatedly said that former US President Donald Trump, the Republican Party's candidate in the upcoming presidential election, is the biggest threat to democracy.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.