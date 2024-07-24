{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Scholz vows not to send German troops to Ukraine

German planes will not down Russian planes and missiles, added chancellor

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that he will not send German soldier s to Ukraine and German planes will not down Russian planes and missiles.

"We will not do anything that would lead to a war between Russia and NATO. This is why I remain perfectly clear in my statements," Scholz said, speaking to the people in Saarbrucken. "I do not send soldiers to Ukraine. I will not use German pilots and German planes to down Russian planes and missiles. No, we will not do that."

"And we will not let our weapons to get into the wide Russian territory, because this is the risk that this would carry," the chancellor underscored.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that German remains the second-strongest advocate of supporting Ukraine after the United States.

UkraineGermanyOlaf ScholzMilitary operation in Ukraine
Second front of conflict with Russia to open in Georgia if opposition comes to power — PM
"By November after the elections, I can assure you that not in two, three or four months, but in days, Georgia will turn into the second front," Irakli Kobakhidze said
Read more
Biden to deliver speech on withdrawal from presidential race on July 24 — WaPo reporter
The US Presidential election will take place on November 5
Read more
Kiev plans to eliminate massive list of 'enemies of Ukraine' — political activist
Zakhar Prilepin noted that "Kiev (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) does not care about any possible peace talks"
Read more
Re-electing von der Leyen tragic for Western Europe, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, von der Leyen is a "committed supporter of maximizing US control over the European continent"
Read more
Chinese Navy destroyer arrives in St. Petersburg
According to a TASS correspondent, the ship moored on the Leuitenant Schmidt Embankment in front of The Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God on Vasilyevsky Island
Read more
Lavrov to discuss Putin’s Eurasian security plan in Laos — diplomat
According to the Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Russia feels the need to discuss militarization of the Asia-Pacific Region
Read more
Moscow doesn’t trust Kiev regime when it comes to potential talks — MFA
Maria Zakharova said Zelensky and his patrons want to make another attempt "to promote the so-called peace formula, which they are unsuccessfully trying to literally force on everyone, to involve as many countries as possible in its discussion under false pretenses"
Read more
Everyone understands swift end to conflict crucial — Zelensky
The Russian authorities have repeatedly declared their readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the settlement of the conflict
Read more
Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov frigate enters Mediterranean Sea
The press office noted that, previously, the frigate crew practiced search for submarines and protection of a flotilla against a mock enemy air attack during the naval march
Read more
Hungary blocks aid to Kiev from EU peace fund until Lukoil problem is resolved — Szijjarto
According to the report, Slovakia and Hungary said earlier this month that they had stopped receiving oil froAm Lukoil through the Druzhba pipeline after Ukraine imposed a ban last month on the transit of resources from Lukoil
Read more
Russia will prosecute those involved in stealing its assets in legal ways — Kremlin
Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Japan, Russian step up naval activities near Russian borders — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Tokyo was promoting Washington’s initiatives and concepts in the region, including blocs that are "aimed at ‘double deterrence’ of Russia and China"
Read more
New historical complex to become symbol of Russia's special op struggle — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev explained that the conflict in which Russia has been drawn is proceeding not only on the front
Read more
Ukrainian forces facing difficulties in many combat areas, commander-in-chief says
According to Alexander Syrsky, Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian positions "in many directions"
Read more
West uses political methods against its rivals in nuclear power generation — diplomat
Such steps run counter to the principles of free trade, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Kondratenkov says
Read more
Russia concludes that US not interested in ratifying nuclear test ban treaty — diplomat
At the same time, Russia continues to take full part in the CTBT process
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Read more
Russia says its battlegroup North inflicts up to 140 casualties on Ukrainian forces
Ukrainian losses amounted up to 140 troops, three motor vehicles, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and an armament depot
Read more
Kremlin comments on plot to kill Georgia’s Ivanishvili by saying Russia condemns murders
"We believe that any assassination attempt is an act of terrorism - all the more so if it targets incumbent politicians - an introduction of illegal forceful methods into political struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Ivano-Daryevka community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank and inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Fishing vessels with Russian crew members on board sinks in Atlantic — newspaper
Seven are listed as missing, while six others are presumed dead, The Guardian reported
Read more
Belarusian foreign minister arrives in Pyongyang
Maxim Ryzhenkov was greeted by Kim Jong Gyu, vice-minister of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK
Read more
Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert
Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia calls on BRICS to pool efforts against use of e-payment systems by terrorists
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin lauded dialogue between the countries’ law enforcement on criminal prosecution and punishment of terrorists as useful
Read more
Three explosions, drone sounds heard in Melitopol
Sounds resembling engines of unmanned aerial vehicles were heard in the city
Read more
Probability of Trump winning US presidential race nearing 70% — British bookmakers
Betting odds on the US ex-President range from 1.57 to 1.44
Read more
Netanyahu says Hamas’ spirit 'starting to break'
"The decisions that we make are fateful decisions for the future of the State of Israel and the Zionist enterprise," the Israeli prime minister said
Read more
Soldiers from 13 countries to ascend Mount Elbrus — Russian defense ministry
More than 50 soldiers from 13 countries, including Armenia, Afghanistan, Brazil, India, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, China, Mongolia, Namibia, Oman, Ecuador, and Russia, will take part in the ascent
Read more
North Korea launches more trash balloons to the South
One of the balloons landed on the presidential office compound
Read more
Russia imposes sanctions on 15 British nationals — Foreign Ministry
The list of the 15 British nationals who fell under the sanctions is available on the Russian foreign ministry’s website
Read more
What we know so far about car explosion in Moscow
The explosion was caused by detonation of an unidentified object, according to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk
Read more
Sweden cannot accept world data on stability of Russian economy — Foreign Ministry
"Sweden is worried that for some reason sanctions are not working and that 'Russian propaganda is lying about the stability of the Russian economy'," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
New US Arctic Strategy exposes plans to decide region’s future by force — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, until recently, the region "was an area of peaceful and constructive cooperation, which produced results"
Read more
Paranoia behind Paris' refusal to allow Russian journalists to Olympics — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Paris is "literally copying" Washington's behavior
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass admits tense situation in Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk frontline areas in DPR
Colonel (Retired) Oleg Starikov of Ukraine’s Security Council said earlier that Ukrainian troops could not contain a tactical crisis that had emerged in the Pokrovsk direction
Read more
West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general
"And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Russia’s superiority in hardware, supplies
According to Alexander Syrsky, since 2022, the number of Russian tanks has doubled, while artillery systems have tripled
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat’s statement about talks in line with Russia’s position — Kremlin
"We have all learned from reports from Beijing that he made such a statement at a meeting with Mr. Wang Yi," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia imposes entry ban on 13 Japanese nationals in tit-for-tat action — MFA
Also on the sanctions list are other members of Japan's business community, including Shinsei Bussan Co President Seigo Iwamatsu, Toray Industries President Mitsuo Ohya and others
Read more
Return to normal dialogue with Japan currently impossible — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, as for relations with Japan, Moscow will be guided "solely by its national interests," while Japan has "short-sightedly chosen a hostile policy towards Russia with regard to the situation around Ukraine"
Read more
Baerbock’s statement on Russia being main threat to EU absurd — Foreign Ministry
"The German authorities, through such politicians as Baerbock, manipulate public opinion in the country," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia expands use of Vikhr missiles in Ukraine operation
Vikhr demonstrates "phenomenal hit precision"
Read more
Ill-wishers unable to mar relations with Russia, says Serbian president
Earlier, Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia intends to pursue its policy in line with the plans to join the European Union, but will maintain its stance on refusing to join anti-Russian sanctions
Read more
FSB nabs employee in Rostov-on-Don for transmitting data on Russian troops to Ukraine
FSB operatives seized communications equipment from the suspect that he had used for contact with representatives of the Ukrainian side
Read more
EU suggests freezing Russian Central Bank accounts for lengthy period — Bloomberg
Countries have been working to finalize plan of proving Ukraine with a $50-billion loan, using profits generated by Russia’s immobilized sovereign assets.
Read more
Szijjarto says no alternative to Russian oil supplies to Hungary through Ukraine
Earlier, Ukraine terminated Lukoil’s oil transit through its territory to Hungary and Slovakia because Kiev had put the company on its sanctions list
Read more
No one can drive a wedge between Russia, Iran — Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko noted that the relations are not susceptible to external influence
Read more
Press review: Assessing Kamala's election chances and Zelensky sings different tune
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23rd
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack industrial facility in Russia’s Kursk Region
There were no casualties among its personnel
Read more
West preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Vucic
"They are not ready now, but I think they will be ready," Serbian President said
Read more
Russian national detained in Paris on suspicion of destabilizing situation during Olympics
According to the Agence France-Presse, the police apprehended a Russian national born in 1984
Read more
Russia’s Iskander missile strike wipes out 50 foreign instructors in Kharkov Region
The crew of an Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a missile strike at the temporary deployment site of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the settlement of Dergachi in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Russian economy growing despite Western sanctions — official
The Russian economy is gradually reducing dependency on export of commodities, developing through sectors that bring high added value, which is why China’s interest in cooperation with Russia is growing, Boris Titov noted
Read more
Number of Ukrainians with sober view of events to keep growing — Kremlin Spokesman
When asked, why Kiev started talking about a possibility of negotiations with Moscow at this specific moment, Dmitry Peskov noted that "it would be nice to obtain explanations from an official representative" of Kiev in this regard
Read more
US views Europe as competition, subjugates continent to its interests — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe’s ongoing deindustrialization is what Washington has long been seeking, i.e. "not to let Russia and Germany have closer relations"
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Russia, China working to counter US 'weaponization' of global financial system — MFA
"As they put it themselves, they weaponize international payments, bank relations and their own currency, the US dollar, thus dismantling global market mechanisms, breaking supply chains, negatively affecting the economic situation in many countries," Andrey Rudenko stressed
Read more
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Kiev ready for talks with Russia — Chinese MFA
According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, "talks need to be rational, substantive and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace"
Read more
US seriously engaged in 'hunting Russia’s friends' — Russian senator
Andrey Klimov recalled an incident when a Peruvian senator, who was travelling to Russia for the 'For the Freedom of Nations' Forum of Supporters of the Struggle Against Modern Practices of Neocolonialism, was barred from boarding his flight over the US ban, as the flight route was over that country
Read more
Russia, Iran set to sign 'historic' comprehensive partnership
It was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Vietnamese navy frigate calls at Russia’s Vladivostok
Various cultural events are scheduled for its crew, including sightseeing tours and a visit to the Pacific Fleet Museum
Read more
Zelensky’s peace plan insufficient to solve Ukrainian crisis — Vatican
The Holy See’s Secretary of State also said that the Ukrainian leader’s previous statements regarding an intention to invite Moscow to the next peace conference was a positive signal
Read more
BRICS members in talks on Iran’s idea of integrating payment systems — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko underscored that "creating clearance and payment infrastructure" would be an important step in strengthening the financial sovereignty of BRICS
Read more
Ukraine’s military withdraws from east of Maksimilyanovka in DPR — defense circles
The Ukrainian combat group is sustaining casualties in that area
Read more
China, Ukraine are friendly countries, Wang Yi tells Kuleba
The Chinese top diplomat recalled that China and Ukraine established strategic partnership more than 10 years ago
Read more
Press review: Pentagon unveils new Arctic strategy and Russia, Iran rework strategic pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24th
Read more
Trump sees Biden’s election exit as Democratic coup
The politician also revealed that he had a "nice" phone conversation with Biden after the assassination attempt
Read more
Georgian intel agency investigating plot to assassinate ruling party’s leader
According to the security service, the goal was to spark unrest, weaken the government and overthrow it "through the use of destructive forces"
Read more
Ukrainian MFA confirms country ready for talks, but Russia must negotiate in 'good faith'
The Ukrainian foreign minister claimed that "Russia currently shows no sign of such readiness"
Read more
Russian diplomat points to possibility of civilian unrest in US amid societal divide
According to Maria Zakharova, the US is now in the situation where one wishes that it "survives this year without going into a tailspin"
Read more
West should prepare for war in three years, UK general says
Last year, CIA Director William Burns said that, according to the US intelligence, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered the Armed Forces to be ready to carry out an operation on seizure of control over Taiwan by 2027
Read more
Politician of Ukrainian origin suggests seizing Russian real estate in Berlin — Bild
Lilia Usyk, a Ukrainian-born member of the Berlin City Parliament, demands that Brussels clarify its plans to impose European sanctions on Russia and determine whether Germany has the authority to confiscate the property
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian Neo-Nazi formations near Kharkov — underground resistance
According to the resistance data, up to 200 troops arrived there literally the other day
Read more
Zelensky talks to Trump as afraid of losing authority — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova recalled the words of former Ukrainian armed forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, who admitted that Zelensky "had won" his powers in Kiev in exchange for Ukrainians’ lives
Read more
Moscow to respond to any of Seoul’s steps against Russia — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko called on South Korea "to soberly assess the current situation on the Peninsula and focus on its own security interests rather on those of third countries"
Read more
Ukrainian energy holding tells citizens they are on their own this winter
CEO of DTEK Dmitry Sakharuk said that company had lost 90% of its generation capacities
Read more
Boeing, Antonov agree on military cooperation, including drone maintenance
The bilateral memorandum of understanding covers material provision and repair services for drones, including the ScanEagle, used by the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Russia to substitute agriculture supplies from US, Australia to China — official
It is reported that Russian producers have already taken the largest part of the Chinese market and they help China ensure food security, which is a firm basis of development
Read more
Entire Russia supports Donbass, Novorossiya in establishing peaceful life — Putin
The president noted that the work on the restoration of the regions involve not only federal agencies, but also 26 state companies and 82 regions of Russia, who took patronage over certain cities and districts
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack ferry in Krasnodar Region port, there are casualties — governor
One Russian citizen was killed and five others were injured in the attack
Read more
Tokyo on path of eroding its nuclear-free status, Moscow to respond appropriately
"Of special concern are Japan’s plans to ‘erode’ it national non-nuclear status, either through joining the so-called joint missions with the United States or by means of discussing plans for the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles on the Japanese islands," Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
Multi-apartment house in Belgorod Region partially destroyed after Ukrainian drone attack
Two cars were damaged in the city of Shebekino
Read more
Russia needs to strengthen navy as West increases military presence at sea — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev noted that NATO members were actively sending their naval forces to areas rich in resources, blocking waterways under the guise of fighting pirates and terrorists, arresting and inspecting passenger and cargo ships flying any flag, increasing the number of their naval bases and military drills and seeking to restrict the national interests of sovereign countries
Read more
Valdai discussion club to hold its first conference in Africa
The event will bring together around 40 experts from Russia and East Africa
Read more
Major fire rages in southern Ukraine
According to the reports, the burning smell can be felt in several districts of the Nikolayev city
Read more
Trump proved brave enough to deal with China, DPRK, Russia, Elon Musk says
He praised US ex-President for raising his fist after being attacked
Read more
Russia welcomes signing of Beijing Declaration on Palestine — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia reaffirms its readiness "to continue actively assisting the Palestinian people in these efforts, including in close coordination with our Chinese colleagues and partners in the region"
Read more
Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin
"I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," the Russia president noted, addressing Kovalchuk
Read more
Ivanishvili targeted by the same forces that attacked Trump and Fico — Georgian PM
Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the plotting of a terrorist attack in Georgia is a matter of concern, and the fact that Georgian security service is investigating the Ivanishvili assassination attempt shows that there are threats in Georgia as well
Read more
New mobilization in Ukraine to seriously harm its economy — The Washington Post
Ukrainian economist Sergey Fursa told the newspaper that the mobilization frightens the Ukrainians, who are more likely to hide from the draft than go to work
Read more
LGBT madness in West driving many to move away, including to Russia — Lavrov
As an example, Sergey Lavrov cited US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk moving to Texas because in California neoliberal values are already "off the charts"
Read more
Explosions damage port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odessa Region
Earlier, air raid sirens went off in several Ukrainian regions, including Odessa
Read more
China will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, top diplomat says
"China is worried about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and will continue to provide it with humanitarian aid," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning quoted Wang Yi as saying
Read more
Perpetrator suspected of car bombing in Moscow flees to Turkey — FSB chief
On Wednesday morning, an explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser parked on a street in the north of Moscow, injuring two people
Read more
Russia’s State Duma passes law on two-year imprisonment term for spreading drug propaganda
Therefore, Article 230.3 (propaganda of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs or precursors, plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors) will be introduced to the Criminal Code
Read more
Ukrainian military airstrip hit in Voznesensk, Nikolayev Region — underground resistance
Sergey Lebedev specified that the Ukrainian air defense system attempted to down a missile, but the air defense missile also fell on the airstrip territory
Read more
Scholz to run for another term as German chancellor
The next Bundestag (German parliament) election will be held in 2025
Read more
Biden’s exit from campaign to have serious impact on Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Amid unresolved problems in the US economy, including inflation and rising unemployment, it will be increasingly difficult for politicians to explain to voters why their country is spending countless billions of dollars to support a military conflict in faraway Eastern Europe," Boris Gryzlov said
Read more
Russian man suspected of blowing up car in Moscow detained in Turkey — interior minister
The Turkish interior minister said that Serebryakov arrived in Bodrum at 9:40 a.m. local time
Read more
Kiev 'patches up holes' on frontline with mobilized soldiers — Estonian ex-General
According to Uhtegi, Ukraine simply does not have enough troops, and military units, sent to the frontline, are often staffed at about 60%
Read more