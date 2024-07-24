Scholz vows not to send German troops to Ukraine

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that he will not send German soldier s to Ukraine and German planes will not down Russian planes and missiles.

"We will not do anything that would lead to a war between Russia and NATO. This is why I remain perfectly clear in my statements," Scholz said, speaking to the people in Saarbrucken. "I do not send soldiers to Ukraine. I will not use German pilots and German planes to down Russian planes and missiles. No, we will not do that."

"And we will not let our weapons to get into the wide Russian territory, because this is the risk that this would carry," the chancellor underscored.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that German remains the second-strongest advocate of supporting Ukraine after the United States.