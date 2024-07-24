Georgia proposes reset of relations with US — prime minister

TBILISI, July 24. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities are proposing a reset in relations with the US and are hopeful for reciprocal steps from Washington, the republic's Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, said at a press conference.

"We want to offer our US partners a different agenda, which involves a reset. You are aware of how much has gone wrong in these relations over the past three to four years. Given this background, Georgian-US relations need a reset," Kobakhidze stated, adding that the country's authorities expect the US to make pragmatic decisions in this direction.

According to Kobakhidze, an equitable approach is necessary for resetting relations. Georgia will take the maximum number of steps needed for this. The most important thing is that such steps are also taken by representatives of the US authorities.

Last week, the US Department of Defense announced that the joint US-Georgia military exercises "Noble Partner," scheduled for the summer of 2024, have been postponed indefinitely due to a reconsideration of strategic relations. The US Department of Defense justified the decision by citing statements from Georgian authorities about attempts by the US and the West planning on opening a "second front" to increase pressure on Russia concerning the situation in Ukraine. The American side claims that such statements are false. Consequently, the US authorities decided that now is not the right time to conduct large-scale military exercises in Georgia.

The Georgian authorities have repeatedly stated that certain forces are trying to drag the country into a "second front" of confrontation with Russia. Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" emphasize that involvement in the conflict would lead to catastrophic consequences for Georgia, and the leadership's task is to preserve peace in the country.