Scholz to run for another term as German chancellor

BERLIN, July 24. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Social Democratic Party, SPD) has announced his intention to run for the next term as head of the German government in the 2025 election.

"The SPD is a very unified party," Scholz told reporters at a summer press conference in Berlin. He added that his faction intends to win the 2025 federal election. "I will run for office to become chancellor again," Scholz declared.

The next Bundestag (German parliament) election will be held in 2025. It will result in the formation of a new government under a new chancellor. Scholz had earlier announced his desire to run as an SPD candidate again. He currently heads the coalition government, which, apart from the SPD, includes the Greens and the Free Democratic Party. The SPD’s rating currently stands at 14-16%.