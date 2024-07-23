Harris says looking forward to formally accepting nomination soon

WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris said that she plans to formally accept the Democratic nomination for president.

"I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee," she said in a statement from her campaign late Monday. "I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."

The Associated Press reported earlier that Harris had gained the support of 2,538 Democratic delegates by Monday night, while at least 1,976 votes are required to win the nomination.

US Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison said the party will select a Democratic presidential nominee by August 7 in an online vote, the New York Times reported.

US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Harris for the Democratic nomination. The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.