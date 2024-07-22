Trump's victory in US elections to help end fighting in Ukraine sooner — Georgian PM

TBILISI, July 22. /TASS/. The fighting in Ukraine will end sooner if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"If Trump wins the election, the war in Ukraine will end even sooner, and accordingly, the situation in our region will calm down sooner, which will also change [the West's] attitude towards our country. If there is peace in the region, the attitude towards Georgia will also change," Kobakhidze told reporters.

Earlier, the founder of the ruling party, Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia, Bidzina Ivanishvili, said that hostilities in Ukraine will end in a year at the most, and if Trump comes to power in the United States, they may end as early as January 2025.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by Biden, whose candidacy was expected to be approved at the National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's failed performance at the pre-election televised debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up further attempts to retain the highest office in the United States grew louder, including among Democrats. The further development of events led to Biden's loss of support from the electorate and a de facto split in the Democratic Party. It all ended with increased pressure on the head of the Washington administration from his fellow party members to force him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, the 46th president was forced to announce his withdrawal from the race. Trump was in power in the United States before Biden - in 2017-2021.