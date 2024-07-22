Democratic Party to have better chances with Biden's withdrawal from race — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, July 22. /TASS/. The chances of the Democratic Party in the US presidential elections will improve with Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, President of the New Delhi-based analytical center Imagindia Institute Robinder Sachdev said.

"Chances for Democrats will improve - the Democrats will now have hope, and energy, otherwise they were completely demoralised, and in a way also directionless," the expert said.

"Kamala [Harris] will bring fresh air and momentum to the party, and also will increase chances of women vote, especially Black and Indian American women. She will lead a strong fight, and the contest will become a tight fight," he added.

According to Sachdev, it wasn't until a week after his failed debate with Donald Trump that Biden began to realize that he was actually losing support from all sides. "It was his gut instinct that he could continue business as usual, but the reality was otherwise, and he has made a right decision now," the analyst said. Had Biden not declined to run for re-election, all three branches of government in the United States - the White House, the House of Representatives and the US Senate - would have gone to the Republicans, the political analyst said.

Biden said on Sunday that he would not seek re-election to the presidency, while supporting the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. The incumbent president said that he intends to finish his term, which expires on January 20, 2025. As follows from his statement, in the coming days he intends to make a speech in connection with the decision not to run for the top post.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was expected to be represented by Biden, whose candidacy was expected to be approved at the National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled for August 19-22. However, after Biden's failed performance at the pre-election televised debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up further attempts to retain the highest office in the United States grew louder, including among Democrats.