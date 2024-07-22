At least five killed in Israeli strikes on residential houses in Gaza Strip — agency

DUBAI, July 22. /TASS/. At least five people were killed in strikes carried out by the Israeli army last night on residential houses in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

According to it, four people were killed and several injured in different neighborhoods of Gaza City in the north of the enclave. The strike also hit a house in Khan Younis in the south. The attack claimed the life of one person, wounding five others.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.