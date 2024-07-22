Changing Democratic candidate for US presidency not to improve ties with Russia — expert

NEW YORK, July 22. /TASS/. Changing the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party will not change Washington's policy towards Moscow, David Speedie, a board member of the American Committee for US-Russia Accord opined in a conversation with TASS on Sunday, in comments on President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

"I cannot think of any likely Democrat successor, including Vice President Harris, whose foreign policies would be a significant improvement. So we are left with a choice between the highly unpredictable Trump and a more predictable opponent - but not predictable in a positive sense, I fear," he said.

"For those of us who wish for constructive US-Russia relations, we have a saying here in the USA: Heads they win, tails we lose," Speedie went on to say. He believes that "Biden's domestic policy was much more positive than his foreign policy - Ukraine and Israel/Palestine in particular."

On Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.