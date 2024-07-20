Trump’s recovery proceeds as expected — former doctor

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. The recovery of former US President Donald Trump following a failed assassination attempt in the State of Pennsylvania proceeds in accordance with expectations, the former physician to the president Ronny Jackson said in a statement.

In a letter to the House of Representatives of the US Congress, which Trump published on his Truth Social network, the doctor says: "Former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon."

Jackson said he examined Trump in New Jersey, where the president arrived a few hours after the incident. According to the doctor, the bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound but no sutures were required given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself.

At the same time, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place.

The doctor said he would remain at Trump’s side during the rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to provide any medical assistance he needs.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, while one of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers.