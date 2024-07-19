UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council has voted in favor of a resolution establishing an informal working group on general issues of sanctions, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Malta and the US-drafted document was passed on the consensus basis. The six-point resolution establishes an in formal UNSC working group to address general issues of its sanctions. It will include all Security Council members and will meet at least twice a year in the closed format. If necessary, other UN member states can be invited upon a consent of all Security Council members.

"In the course of the work on the text, our delegation demonstrated a constructive approach and readiness to shoe a responsible attitude toward efforts geared at finding compromise solutions," Russian First Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said. "Thanks to our active participation and support, a consensus decision on the establishment of a Security Council informal working group on general issues of sanctions. What matters most is that this auxiliary Security Council body will not interfere into the competences of the sanction committees and its activity will be carried out on the basis of consensus."

The resolution will not resolve all the problems linked with the use of the Un Security Council sanctions but Russia hopes "that it will be a step in the right direction and this work will continue," the Russian diplomat said.