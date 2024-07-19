Biden says he will resume campaigning next week

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to resume campaigning next week, he said in a statement released by his election team.

"I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone," Biden said in the statement.

Biden had to suspend participation in his election campaign after testing positive for Covid. The White House said that the US president has self-isolated but continues to fully carry out all of his presidential duties.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He is expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.

The following developments have simply deepened the rift in the Democratic Party as to whether it was urgent to consider an alternative nominee to replace Biden. It is reported that the president can quit the race as soon as this weekend. In this case, the Democratic Party will start searching for another candidate who will be formally nominated at its convention.

The US media reported that if elected, Trump will try to implement the proposals of some conservative American organizations, which were previously outlined by the Heritage Foundation and are known as Project 20025.