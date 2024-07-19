China stresses need to create conditions for direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue

BEIJING, July 19. /TASS/. The international community should create conditions for a direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"The international community should create conditions for the resumption of a direct dialogue and negotiations between the two sides, and major powers should show positive energy rather than negative influence," Lin Jian said, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel suggested that the EU leadership should restore diplomatic channels of communication with Russia in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister also initiated negotiations with China in order to organize an international conference on Ukraine.