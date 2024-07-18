Speaker of Georgian parliament says opposition gearing up to reject election outcome

TBILISI, July 18. /TASS/. The Georgian opposition is preparing to declare the parliamentary elections, which are scheduled for October 26, as illegitimate, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Georgia’s Imedi television.

"We can already see that they are preparing to somehow declare these elections, traditionally, illegitimate. But now, as before, they will have to face the truth," he said.

He said the opposition previously also rejected the outcome elections, but did not achieve anything.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024. They are considered the country’s main elections as it is a parliamentary republic. The Georgian Dream party has ruled since 2012.