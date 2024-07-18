Biden could announce this weekend he quits race — report

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden could announce this weekend that he is dropping out of the presidential race due to rising pressure from congressional leaders and close friends, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

The president’s fellow party members, close friends and major campaign donors believe Biden will not be able to change public perceptions of his age, deliver congressional majorities or defeat his Republican rival Donald Trump, the report said.

Supporters of Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with Senate and House Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, did not publicly voice their position on Biden's candidacy, but their advisers have openly opposed the incumbent.

According to Politico, many of the delegates to the upcoming Democratic Party Сonvention feel incensed after Biden’s poor performance in the debate with Trump in June and are confused about the campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported on July 2 that Harris is viewed as the most likely candidate to replace Biden if he drops out of the race. According to a poll by the Economist and YouGov Institute, which was published on July 11, about 73% of Democratic Party supporters believe that Harris should be the Democratic nominee in the November presidential election.