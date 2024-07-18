Biden will not alter his pro-war policy — Orban's letter to European Council President

BUDAPEST, July 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will not alter his pro-war policy, and therefore cannot be counted on to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a letter sent to the President of the European Council Charles Michel following the results of his peacekeeping mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing and Washington from July 2 to 11.

"With regards to the United States, I experienced at the NATO Summit and during my talks with [former] President Trump that the US is at the moment heavily preoccupied with the presidential campaign. The incumbent President is making immense efforts to stay in the race. It is obvious that he is not capable of modifying the current US pro-war policy and therefore cannot be expected to start a new policy. As we have witnessed many times over the past years, in these situations bureaucracy without political leadership will continue to go down the previous path," Orban said in his address to Brussel, which was published on the website of the Hungarian government.