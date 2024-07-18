West’s desire to defeat Russia harms Europe — Serbian president

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. By trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the US is doing serious harm to European countries, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said upon his arrival at Blenheim Palace, where a summit of the European Political Community is underway.

"Peace is important to us, but many people don't agree with this stance. They don't understand it, they don't see it, or they think that it is necessary to wage war until one side is completely defeated. This is hurting everyone in Europe a great deal. So, I am not sure that this (peace - TASS) can be approved by everybody else, but Serbia will stand for it. We want to see peace, progress, economic development and we will form our position in line with that," Vucic said.

Earlier, the Serbian leader expressed his support for an early ceasefire in Ukraine in an interview with the German Handelsblatt newspaper, adding that he expected the situation in the conflict zone to worsen.