BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. India seeks to strengthen economic ties with Russia and supports the intensification of Moscow's cooperation with the countries of the Global South, Mohammed Saqib, secretary general of India China Economic and Cultural Council (ICEC), told TASS.

"India has committed itself to deepening economic interdependence [with Russia] and supporting Russia's proactive collaboration with the Global South," he commented on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow.

The expert pointed out that the trip came out of the blue for the international community and was "an important strategic and geopolitical event that caused heartburn in the West." He said that although the agreements signed were small, Modi's visit to Russia "achieved a lot strategically."

"India has reiterated its stance on strategic independence. Renewed [Indian] ties with Russia will make Washington take India’s strategic autonomy more seriously," the secretary general explained.

According to him, New Delhi's interaction with the US side "is transactional to a large extent." "Notably, Beijing sees the closure of India—Russia relations as a positive step contributing to regional stability. With this [China's] attitude, Russia might help in facilitating India - China rapprochement," Saqib concluded.

On July 8 and 9, Modi made a two-day visit to Moscow, during which the two sides signed joint documents, discussed projects and reaffirmed the two countries' privileged strategic partnership. The Indian prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin toured the exposition of the Atom Pavilion at VDNKh and held official talks at the Kremlin. The head of the Indian government was awarded the Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.