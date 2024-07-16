Six civilians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip

DUBAI, July 16. /TASS/. At least six civilians were killed in a strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on central Gaza, WAFA reported.

Several civilians were killed and some wounded in the air strike on a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the news agency reported. According to the Palestine Red Crescent society, medics pulled six bodies from under the rubble.

WAFA noted that 38,664 civilians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the onset of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while 89,097 people have sustained wounds.