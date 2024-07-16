Republican platform promises peace in Europe, does not mention Russia, Ukraine

MILWAUKEE /Wisconsin/, July 16. /TASS/. Neither Russia nor Ukraine are directly mentioned in the 2024 Republican platform, approved at the Republican National Convention on Monday, but it does mention restoration of peace in Europe.

In the preamble for the platform, the Republicans vow to prevent World War III and to restore peace in Europe and in the Middle East. The document does not provide any explanation on how these goals will be achieved.

The Republican Platform is a set of key principles, goals and political positions that the Republicans plan to implement. Usually, the document is reviewed every four years in order to reflect the current priorities and changes in the public opinion.

Meanwhile, the platform includes only one mention of China. The GOP claims that the Biden Administration’s weak foreign policy made the US "less safe and a laughingstock all over the World."

"The Republican Plan is to return Peace through Strength, rebuilding our Military and Alliances, countering China, defeating terrorism," the document says.

The GOP also intends to ensure that the NATO allies comply with their obligations on defense spending.

"Likewise, we will champion Strong, Sovereign, and Independent Nations in the Indo-Pacific, thriving in Peace and Commerce with others," the platform reads.