Trump says all criminal cases against him should be dismissed quickly

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump called for all criminal cases against him to be dismissed.

Earlier on Monday, a court in Florida dismissed the case in which Trump was accused of improper handling of classified documents due to irregularities related to the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith to the case.

"As me move forward in uniting our nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the lawless indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of all the witch hunts," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said he was referring to the cases against him in Washington, D.C., New York and Georgia.

"The Democrat Justice Department coordinated all of these political attacks, which are an election interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s political opponent, me. Let us come together to end all weaponization of our Justice System" Trump said.

Earlier in July, the Washington Post, citing sources, reported that the US Department of Justice plans to continue proceedings against Trump. The agency believes that the rules prohibiting criminal prosecution and indictments against a sitting president come into force only after his inauguration, which will take place in January 2025. So, the agency's lawyers believe that there will be no restrictions on bringing criminal charges against a president-elect until after he takes office.

On July 1, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump, who is in the running for the country's top job, has partial immunity against legal prosecution, which only applies to his actions as he discharged his official duties. The ruling means that the trial over Trump's alleged attempts to retain power after he lost the presidential election and the riots on Capitol Hill in January 2021 are likely to be delayed. This allows Trump to continue his campaign.