Attempt on Trump's life deepened social division in the US, united Republicans — expert

SHANGHAI, July 15. /TASS/. The split in American society has intensified after the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, but the unity in the ranks of the Republican Party has also strengthened, Liu Jun, Professor, Deputy Director of Center for Russian Studies, East China Normal University, told TASS.

"Since Trump came to power in 2016, the United States has entered an era of 'old politicians" driven by populism. Social divisions such as class conflict, ethnic conflict and gender antagonism have never been greater, and threats against officials of both parties have increased significantly. During a historical period of extremely turbulent popular sentiment, the assassination attempt on Trump undoubtedly further deepened the division and confrontation in American society," he said.

At the same time, the expert believes, after this incident, public opinion is expected to tilt in favor of the Republican Party.

"Presidential candidates from the two parties in the United States have not yet been finalized. The attack occurred two days before the opening of the Republican Party convention, Trump was already actively preparing for the elections, and the assassination attempt helped him become the center of public attention," the expert said.

"In contrast to the statements of the Biden team, Trump’s behavior at the time of the assassination attempt and his statements afterward not only strengthened the cohesion of the Republican Party, but also improved the mood of voters," he said.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.

Earlier, the US Republican National Committee announced that the party convention planned for July 15 will not be canceled or postponed. It is expected that Trump will be approved as the official Republican candidate for the presidential election.