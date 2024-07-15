US Secret Service didn’t sweep building used in assassination attempt on Trump, CNN says

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service did not sweep the building that was used in the attempt to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

CNN said the Secret Service leaned on local law enforcement to conduct security at the location. Local law enforcement was supposed to be posted in that area, according to the report.

NBC reported that the Secret Service, a few days before Trump’s rally, marked the rooftop of the building as potential vulnerability in ensuring the security of the former president. Even so, there was no local law enforcement near the building at the time of the assassination attempt.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The bullet grazed the former president's ear, and his life is not in danger. The shooting left one of Trump’s supporters dead. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service. The perpetrator’s motives still remain unclear.